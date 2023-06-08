J&K govt to apply for GI Tag of 18 products

Srinagar: This month, the Department of Agriculture Production, J&K, will apply for Geographical indications tag to 18 agricultural products from various regions of Jammu and Kashmir, a move aimed at securing distinction and increasing market value.

The GI tag in India is granted by the Geographical Indication Registry under the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade. The products that will be applied for this month are Ambri and Maharaji apples, naak tang (pear), Repora grapes, walnuts, red rice (zagg), pran (shallots), Kashmiri long chilli, Lotus stem, water chestnut, Kashmiri haakh, Gushtaba, Tabakhmaaz, Dried Fish (Hogaad), Gurez Rajmash (kidney beans, Pine Nuts (Chilgoza), Phari (smoked fish) and Moth (Poonchi). Speaking about the initiative, Additional Chief Secretary, J&K Government (Agriculture Production Department) Atal Dulloo said that the department was taking proactive steps in increasing the production of indigenous crops as well as securing the identity of products that have a distinction from the region.