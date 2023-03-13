J&K Green Drive Initiative | 52200 saplings to be planted at over 400 identified clusters in Ganderbal

On the occasion plants were also distributed to the Panchayats of the district. Around 200 plants are to be planted in each of the 126 Panchayats of the district during the drive which shall extend till 31 March, officials said.

The plants that were distributed on the occasion constitute wild varieties of several species like Peach, Apricot, Apple, Quince Apple, Ulmus etc.

On the occasion, the DC said that the campaign has been started with the purpose to increase the green cover in the district which shall continue in all Panchayats of the district to cover open spaces especially in education institutions and other under the flagship programme “Har Ghar Haryali”.

He sought the cooperation of the locals and PRIs in protection and conservation of green cover in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Bashir Ahmad, ACP, DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal and other district officers were present on the occasion.