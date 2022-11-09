J&K has huge potential of agri-tech startup hub: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential of becoming the hub of agri-tech startups and technology can add value to the products from the region with its immense biodiversity.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while releasing seven books at SK International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.

Singh also released two periodicals viz Gaash & Tajassus of Urdu and Kashmiri languages during the inauguration of the three days “Kashmir Expo Start-ups for Livelihood.”

The books included Urdu me Science Fiction: Taruf aur Afsane (Urdu), Science Translation in Urdu (Urdu), Nizame Shamsi (Kashmiri), Science in Kashmiri fiction (Kashmiri), Zindagi Ki Kahani Patharon Ki Zubani by Prof. Aslam Parvaiz (Urdu), Covid-19 Ke Daur me online learning aur iska mustaqbil by Prof Z.H. Khan (Urdu) and Mera Clone by Dr Zakir Ali.

The books and periodicals were part of the Vigyan Prasar funded Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) project, bagged and run jointly by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and University of Kashmir.

The expo is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in association with National Innovation Foundation-India. In this three-day exhibition, youth who have started with innovation in various fields will also come to display their products, technology, and services.