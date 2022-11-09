J&K has huge potential of agri-tech startup hub: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge potential of becoming the hub of agri-tech startups and technology can add value to the products from the region with its immense biodiversity.
Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while releasing seven books at SK International Convention Centre (SKICC) here.
Singh also released two periodicals viz Gaash & Tajassus of Urdu and Kashmiri languages during the inauguration of the three days “Kashmir Expo Start-ups for Livelihood.”
The books included Urdu me Science Fiction: Taruf aur Afsane (Urdu), Science Translation in Urdu (Urdu), Nizame Shamsi (Kashmiri), Science in Kashmiri fiction (Kashmiri), Zindagi Ki Kahani Patharon Ki Zubani by Prof. Aslam Parvaiz (Urdu), Covid-19 Ke Daur me online learning aur iska mustaqbil by Prof Z.H. Khan (Urdu) and Mera Clone by Dr Zakir Ali.
The books and periodicals were part of the Vigyan Prasar funded Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) project, bagged and run jointly by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and University of Kashmir.
The expo is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in association with National Innovation Foundation-India. In this three-day exhibition, youth who have started with innovation in various fields will also come to display their products, technology, and services.
Dr Jitendra highlighted major sectors like agriculture, biomedical engineering, telemedicine stating that these sectors could be the prime focus areas for start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir.
Secretary DST, Dr S Chandrasekhar underscored the need for creation of an ecosystem of innovation throughout the country and nurturing of start-ups.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said, both the Central University of Kashmir and University of Kashmir are jointly working for promotion of science in native and regional languages so that the scientific knowledge reaches to the masses. “The primary objective of translating the scientific innovations and inventions in local language is to inculcate the scientific temper among the people particularly the youth,” he said, adding that the project has encouraged the students to start writing science fiction and contribute the same in monthly magazines.
Addressing the gathering, Director, Vigyan Prasar New Delhi,Dr. Nakul Parashar, thanked the Minister for releasing the books and periodicals and said the SCOPE project is doing an excellent work in promoting science in Urdu and Kashmiri.
Former VC, Prof. Mehraj Uddin Mir, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director SCOPE, Project, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of departments, faculty members and senior functionaries were also present on the occasion.