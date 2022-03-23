J&K Judicial Academy organises refresher course

The programme was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Pankaj Mithal and guidance of Chairman Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur besides Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

The training programme was inaugurated by Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani. Former Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Rashid Ali Dar was the resource person in the programme.