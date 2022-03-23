J&K Judicial Academy organises refresher course

Srinagar: J&K Judicial Academy Srinagar today organised One Day Refresher Course for Civil Judges Junior Division in order to update their legal knowledge and to discuss practical problems faced by them in justice delivery and besides emphasis on conduct, procedure, and application of law and drawing of interim, final orders and judgments by them.
The programme was held under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Pankaj Mithal and guidance of Chairman Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur besides Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.
The training programme was inaugurated by Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani. Former Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Rashid Ali Dar was the resource person in the programme.
In the inaugural session,. Justice Rashid Ali Dar remarked that the Judicial Academy is a centre of learning where judicial minds are trained for meeting future challenges. He said that constant efforts must be made for enhancing legal acumen and for elevating perception of law for better justice delivery system.