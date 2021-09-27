J&K Kissan Tehreek joins ‘Bharat Bandh’ call

Jammu: Responding to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call, Jammu and Kashmir Kissan Tehreek Monday held protest demonstrations across the region demanding repeal of anti-farmer laws, which it alleged were “passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government undemocratically and unconstitutionally without any consultation, debate and discussion”.

The protest call was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws.

Addressing the protest demonstration at Jammu, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said these anti-farmer laws were bound to destroy the agriculture sector and threaten India’s food security.

Similar protest was also held at Srinagar where the Kissan leaders demanded MSP to the orchardists and farmers of the region.