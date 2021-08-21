J&K Lecturers Forum elects Working Body

The formation of district bodies also took place. The elected representatives of the provincial body shall be Syed Fayaz President, Shakeel Ahmed Ghat Senior Vice President, Shemeem Ahmad Reshi Senior Lecturer Vice President, Mushtaq Ahmad Senior Lecturer Vice President, Mir Fayaz SeniorLecturer Gen Secretary, Pally Singh Plus Lecturer Chief Organiser, Mohd IqbalShahh Senior Lecturer Chief Spokesman, Javid Maqbool Plus Senior Lecturer Joint Secretary while Showkat Ahmad Bhat was elected as Chief co-ordinator. During the meet, the Central Executive Members were also elected including Younis Gurazi, Shiekh Mudasir, Javid Ahmad Banday, Abdul Majid, Fareeda Souq.

A brief meeting of the newly elected body was held subsequently in which it was resolved that general elections of J&K lecturers forum shall be held at the proper time. The expansion of the forum shall be carried out in the next meeting was also decided. The further decisions that took place at the occasion include all the former members of J&K lecturers forum will be felicitated for their contribution towards lecturers forum. The contribution of Manzoor Ahmad and his team who has been elevated as principal was praised by all in the said meeting while next Meeting of executive members will be on August 21 in Srinagar.