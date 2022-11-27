J&K needs politics of inclusivity, hope: Sajad Lone

“Safeguarding the interests of the people, especially the youth of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in the current times. The people of J&K need a sympathetic and honest government that puts the needs of the people first, above its own partisan interests,” he said.

Lone further said that in absence of an elected government, the people of J&K are facing immense hardships and that there is an immediate need for greater interaction of officers at grassroots level.

“The woes of the common masses on ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges.