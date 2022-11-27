J&K needs politics of inclusivity, hope: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone today said that Jammu and Kashmir needs politics of inclusivity and hope, and not of favoritism and hopelessness.
He said that his party is working towards empowering the people by placing Kashmir first, above all other fragmented identities and differences of opinion. According to a press note, he met and interacted with prominent workers from Sopore to discuss an array of issues concerning the party and the people of J&K.
“Safeguarding the interests of the people, especially the youth of J&K is the biggest leadership challenge in the current times. The people of J&K need a sympathetic and honest government that puts the needs of the people first, above its own partisan interests,” he said.
Lone further said that in absence of an elected government, the people of J&K are facing immense hardships and that there is an immediate need for greater interaction of officers at grassroots level.
“The woes of the common masses on ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges.