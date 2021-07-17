JK people facing economic distress, price rise: Sagar
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday asked the incumbent administration to check ‘sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in view of forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha,’ saying that the blight of pandemic and resultant economic distress has been compounded by pervasive inflation.
According to a statement issued here, expressing concern over the price rise in all edibles and other household essentials, Sagar stated that the Eid Festivities have been dampened due to the inflation.
“Eid would be celebrated in few days from now. But the markets are yet to pick up. Mutton and chicken dealers, vegetable vendors are having a field day in extracting money from the consumers. There is no accountability on ground. Market forces are not being kept under a check. Profiteers are making most of it. There is no one from the administration on ground to check the imperious demands of the traders,” he said.
Later he paid obeisance at the revered Shrine of Khanqa-e-Moala, Srinagar in view of the annual Urs Observance of Hazrat Ameer Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).