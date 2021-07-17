JK people facing economic distress, price rise: Sagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Saturday asked the incumbent administration to check ‘sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities in view of forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha,’ saying that the blight of pandemic and resultant economic distress has been compounded by pervasive inflation.

According to a statement issued here, expressing concern over the price rise in all edibles and other household essentials, Sagar stated that the Eid Festivities have been dampened due to the inflation.