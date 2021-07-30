J&K Police bids farewell to DG Civil Military Liaison, Navin Agarwal

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police today bid farewell to the Director General Civil Military Liaison, Govt. of J&K, Navin Agarwal on his superannuation. He was presented guard of honour at PHQ Lawns, Srinagar.

In a statement police said that DGP, J&K Dilbag Singh, DGP Prison, J&K Dr B Srinivas, Special DG Crime, J&K A. K. Choudhary, ADGsP S J M Gillani and other senior officers attended the farewell function.

Navin Agarwal while speaking on the occasion thanked the DGP, J&K and other police officers for their love and cooperation in his service career. He said that he was proud to be a member of J&K Police. He said that during his services in Jammu and Kashmir, he witnessed the J&K Police force growing strength to strength and today is one of the best police forces of the country. He said that the J&K Police force is the most courageous, well equipped and gallant force of the country and added that under the command of DGP, Dilbag Singh, the force is doing exceptionally well on different fronts.