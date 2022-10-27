J&K Police files chargesheet against 4 accused in attacking minorities in Budgam

On August 15, a grenade attack took place on a minority family's house at Gopalpora Chadoora in which Karan Kumar, son of Anil Kumar, was injured and taken to hospital.

“A case vide FIR No 147/2022 was registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation taken up," Police said.

"During the investigation, offences under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16, 18, 23, and 39 of ULPA were established against the four accused including the juvenile, and the chargesheet was produced before the competent court within 72 days after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority,” Police said.