J&K Police officers listen public grievances in Kandi Police Station

Rajouri: Under ‘Thana Diwas’ J&K Police organised a public meeting at Police Station Kandi of Kotranka sub division of Rajouri district on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma and Tehsildar Kotranka Sumit Kohli were also present in the meeting alongside Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP PC, Shivendar Jamwal, SHO Kandi Habib Pathan.

A number of civil society members, PRIs and prominent citizens of the area participated in this meeting and discussed several issues especially of policing.

Addressing this meeting, Additional SP Rajouri Vivek Shekhar Sharma said that Thana Diwas is an initiative of Jammu and Kashmir police to strengthen the bond between police and public and public interaction events are being organised under the initiative.