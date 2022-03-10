J&K Police providing opportunity to youth to hone their talent: DGP

Jammu: The zonal level competition of ‘Choona Hai Aasman Season-6’ a talent hunt programme for promising and upcoming singers of Jammu and Kashmir was organised by Jammu Zone Police Headquarters at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground today.

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

ADGsP Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Sunil Kumar, DIG JSK Vivek Gupta, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, SSP PCR Dr Haseeb Mughal, AIG’s of PHQ, SSP Security, SSP Crime, Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, retired senior Police, parents, relatives of participants also graced the occasion with their presence.