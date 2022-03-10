J&K Police providing opportunity to youth to hone their talent: DGP

Jammu: The zonal level competition of ‘Choona Hai Aasman Season-6’ a talent hunt programme for promising and upcoming singers of Jammu and Kashmir was organised by Jammu Zone Police Headquarters at Police Auditorium Gulshan Ground today.
The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
ADGsP Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Sunil Kumar, DIG JSK Vivek Gupta, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, SSP PCR Dr Haseeb Mughal, AIG’s of PHQ, SSP Security, SSP Crime, Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, retired senior Police, parents, relatives of participants also graced the occasion with their presence.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP congratulated the ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and his team who brought forward these young singers of Jammu Zone. “It gives immense pleasure to witness the sixth season of the talent hunt programme after some gap due to pandemic. The programme will continue to provide opportunities to the many talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
The DGP said that ‘Choona Hai Aasman’ is a platform provided by J&K Police to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill their dreams. He said J&K Police feels proud that the renowned singer Sonali Dogra who has once participated in the ‘Choona Hai Aasman’ has proved her mettle at the national level. He advised participants that winning in an event is not the last thing but participating in an event is a big achievement. He wished them good luck for their future.
Speaking to the media persons the DGP said that the programme Choona Hai Aasman is a successful initiative of J&K Police for many years and wasn’t organized previously due to pandemic. He said this programme provides an opportunity to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to hone their talent. He said that these talented participants will now be provided a big platform at the UT level.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in his welcome address highlighted the importance of the function and welcomed all the gathering.
In this programme participants who have won the competitions at the district level of Jammu Zone took part in Zonal Level Talent Hunt Programme. Total 33 singers (male and female) from all 4 ranges of Jammu zone took part in the event of solo songs.