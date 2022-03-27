J&K readies to meet NEP challenge

The J&K government is fast gearing up for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in a phased manner from the current academic session with the introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in selected colleges across J&K UT.

The move comes days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) put its draft guidelines in public domain to receive feedback from various stakeholders for the implementation of NEP at the college level.

The Higher Education Department (HED), J&K, has decided to go for a phased implementation of the FYUGP under NEP-2020, beginning with constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar, Cluster University Jammu and Lead Colleges in district headquarters in the current academic session.