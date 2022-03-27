J&K readies to meet NEP challenge

The J&K government is fast gearing up for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in a phased manner from the current academic session with the introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) in selected colleges across J&K UT.
The move comes days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) put its draft guidelines in public domain to receive feedback from various stakeholders for the implementation of NEP at the college level.
The Higher Education Department (HED), J&K, has decided to go for a phased implementation of the FYUGP under NEP-2020, beginning with constituent colleges of the Cluster University Srinagar, Cluster University Jammu and Lead Colleges in district headquarters in the current academic session.
The government will implement the scheme in a phased manner because the Degree Colleges affiliated with the Kashmir University (KU) and Jammu University (JU) do not fulfill the requisite criteria for starting FYUGP for the students from the current academic session.
As per the draft Curricular Framework and Credit System for the FYUGP, the graduates of the FYUGP are required to demonstrate a general understanding of the natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational education across semesters.
The FYUGP system compulsorily seeks choosing and completion of credits from Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational education.
The guidelines have put the authorities of the Jammu and Kashmir University in a fix over complete implementation of the FYUGP in all colleges as more than 20 colleges do not have all the courses available which are prerequisite for FYUGP.
As per the draft guidelines, all the students of the FYUGP are required to complete courses leading to the completion of 24 credits which, the UGC says, would provide broad intellectual experience and form part of a liberal arts education.
As per the scheme students are required to complete three each credit courses in Natural Sciences, Social Science, Humanities and four credit courses from Vocational education. Also the student will complete three credit courses from environmental science and six credit courses from General English.
The courses relating to Natural Sciences will focus on the development of an understanding of the natural world through application of the scientific method characterised by observation, experimentation, and the formulation, testing and establishment of hypotheses about natural phenomena. Also, the Social Sciences-related courses would focus on the study of the social behavior of individuals, groups, societies, nations, and states.
The draft guidelines say that the students will be introduced to the use of qualitative methods, such as ethnography, oral history, and descriptive analysis of archival materials and artifacts.
In humanities courses, the students will be introduced to analytical approaches to solving problems and the Humanities-related courses will focus on understanding the human experience through the visual and performing art, literature, languages, and cultures across India and the world.
As per the draft guidelines, the interdisciplinary courses may form part of the basket of courses to be taken during the first three semesters.
The draft guidelines have showcased a key aspect of the FYUGP which is the induction into actual work situations. Students will be provided with opportunities for internships with local industry, businesses, artists and crafts persons so that students may actively engage with the practical side of their learning and, as a by-product, further improve their employability.
“Students who would exit after the first two semesters will undergo 4-credit skill-based courses and 6-credit work-based learning/internship to enhance their employability. Similarly, students who exit after the first four semesters will undergo 4-credit skill-based courses and 6- credit work-based learning, and students who exit after the first six semesters will also undergo 4-credit skill-based courses and 6- credit work-based learning,” read the UGC draft guidelines for FYUGP.
While the UGC draft guidelines are open for feedback from the concerned stakeholders, Colleges and Universities, the admission to Undergraduate level courses has been delayed in all colleges affiliated with the Kashmir University. Also, the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) which had earlier issued admission notification for the students has put the process on hold in view of the new draft guidelines put forth by the UGC.
The admission to UG courses in Colleges usually commences in March-April months but the process has been delayed as of now and the Universities are waiting for the government's decision before starting the admission process.
Notably, the authorities at KU have taken up the matter with the Higher Education Department (HED) and sought its directions regarding the implementation of FYUGP from the current academic session.
Earlier, the advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar convened a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors wherein Universities were directed to issue UG Admission Notification (Full-time regular Bachelor's Degree programme) for the current session in terms of Draft Curricular Framework and Credit System for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme in light of National Education Policy (NEP-2020).
The KU administration has stated that the system of FYUGP compulsorily seeks choosing and completion of credits from Natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and vocational education and stated that it is yet to take a call on the issuance of UG admission notification for the current year on account of various reasons.
One of the reasons stated by the KU administration for delaying the admission process is that the Curricular Framework and Credit System for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme as issued by UGC on March 17 was still a Draft Framework under review of stakeholders.
The university has stated that the around 20 colleges affiliated with university of Kashmir have no Natural Science Subjects at all.
Also, three colleges are offering less than three science subjects, which is the minimum requirement for implementation of Curricular Framework and Credit System for the FYUGP as issued by UGC.
To make the FYUGP workable in colleges, the KU has asked the HED to consider introduction of at least three Science Subjects in each College affiliated with the University, which is a minimum requirement for implementation of Curricular Framework and Credit System for the FYUGP.
The University has asked the government to either defer the implementation of the NEP 2020 at the UG level for the ensuing session while the HED takes a call regarding introduction of Science stream in the colleges.
“Or defer issuance of admission notice and implementation of scheme till the guidelines is absolute which is expected by July, 2022,” the KU in an official communication to HED has said.
While the draft guidelines are in public domain for feedback, the principal secretary HED on March 24 convened a meeting with the University officials regarding the implementation of the FYUGP from the current academic session.
The meeting has decided that the FYUGP course will be started in 10 constituent colleges of the two Cluster Universities in J&K besides Islamia College Srinagar and Government College for Women Parade Ground. Besides, the FYUGP will be started in the lead colleges of the districts from the current session while the other degree colleges will continue with the previous (in vogue) three year undergraduate courses for the students.
“Those who will pursue a three year UG course in Colleges will later complete a two year PG programme in University and those enrolled for FYUGP will complete one year PG course,” the official privy to the meeting said.
The HED is also considering shifting the admission session to July month to incorporate it in the national academic calendar at college level.
“But the decision has to be approved by the J&K LG. The HED will forward the proposal but the final approval will be given by the government,” the official said.
While the government is in the process of deciding on NEP implementation, UG aspirants have urged the authorities concerned to issue the UG admission notification for year 2022 at the earliest to enable early start of the academic session and, consequently, timely completion of their degrees.
"In the process of taking the final decision the student community must not suffer in any manner on account of any delay in the start of academic session," the UG aspirants said.