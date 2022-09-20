J&K RERA chairperson resigns

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Real Estate Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby accepts the resignation of Parimal Rai, IAS (retired), from the post of Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), w.e.f., August 12, 2022,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary J&K Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta.

His appointment had to take effect from the date he would have assumed the charge of the post in the Authority. The notification of his appointment had mentioned that the chairperson could not hold any other office.

The government of J&K had framed J&K Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2020 under the Section 84 (1) of the Act enacted by the parliament in 2016. Rules were notified by the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department on July 22, 2020.

The Authority is aimed at regulating, monitoring and promoting the real estate sector and ensuring transparency in the sale of real estate projects while protecting the interests of consumers. It is also mandated to adjudicate disputes related to the sector.

Rai’s appointment was made after a year-long process initiated by the Selection Committee.

As per the rules, the chairperson and the members of the RERA are to be appointed by the government on the recommendations of the Selection Committee comprising the Chief Justice of the High Court or his nominee, the Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development Department and the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.