J&K Reservation Rules 2005 amended

Jammu: The government on Thursday amended Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 by inserting “Pahari-speaking people” in clause (g) of rule 18. “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 23 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and all other relevant provisions of law in this behalf, the government hereby directs that after the words “International Border” appearing in clause (g) of rule 18 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, the sign and words “Pahari Speaking People (PSP)” shall be inserted,” read a notification S O 325, issued by the Secretary Social Welfare department Sheetal Nanda.