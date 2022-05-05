J&K schools to have uniform academic calendar | Panel formed to chalk out modalities

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has constituted a panel to chalk out modalities for having uniform academic calendar in schools in Jammu and Kashmir. The academic calendar will be in sync with the Higher Education Department (HED) J&K and rest of the country.
The move comes in wake of the directions issued by the J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on April 7 to discuss the action taken and progress achieved under New Education Policy (NEP-2020) and implementation of its key initiatives during the current academic session.
Headed by the Chairperson JK Board of School Education (BOSE) as its chairman, the other members of the committee include Director J&K SCERT, Director School Education Jammu and Kashmir division. Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara and Kishtwar are also the members of the committee.
Earlier in the meeting, the J&K Chief Secretary had directed the SED to prepare uniform academic calendar for both divisions of J&K which should be in sync with Higher Education Department and rest of the Country.
Meanwhile, the committee has been asked to hold deliberations and submit a detailed report along with action plan in light of the directions taken in the meeting held on April 7 under Chairmanship of J&K Chief Secretary regarding NEP-2020.
“It is further ordered that the committee shall submit its report within 10 days from the issuance of the order,” the order reads.
The order was issued by SED on April 30 but the committee has not convened any meeting till date in this regard.
“We didn’t meet till now but yes we are collecting feedback from people at district level regarding shifting of academic and examination session to March,” one of the members of committee told Greater Kashmir.
“Most of the people want to shift the exam session to March and keep it in sync with Jammu and other parts of the country,” he said.
The HED and SED are on toes to finalize the policies for implementation of the NEP-2020 from the current academic session for which the J&K government has already decided to shift the academic session to July month from the current academic session for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
The SED has been also asked to formulate an action plan to shift the examination session to March month as well.
A committee has been already constituted to formulate a uniform academic calendar for all the J&K universities which will be in sync with the National academic calendar.
The committee has already started its work on it and some recommendations have been already put forward by the concerned dean academic affairs of the Universities in Kashmir division to the director colleges. The recommendations will be incorporated with the inputs given by the VCs and the Deans of the Universities in Jammu division before it is submitted to the government.