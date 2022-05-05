J&K schools to have uniform academic calendar | Panel formed to chalk out modalities

Meanwhile, the committee has been asked to hold deliberations and submit a detailed report along with action plan in light of the directions taken in the meeting held on April 7 under Chairmanship of J&K Chief Secretary regarding NEP-2020.

“It is further ordered that the committee shall submit its report within 10 days from the issuance of the order,” the order reads.

The order was issued by SED on April 30 but the committee has not convened any meeting till date in this regard.

“We didn’t meet till now but yes we are collecting feedback from people at district level regarding shifting of academic and examination session to March,” one of the members of committee told Greater Kashmir.

“Most of the people want to shift the exam session to March and keep it in sync with Jammu and other parts of the country,” he said.