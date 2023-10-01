J&K Sports Council participates in Swacchata Hi Seva campaign

Srinagar: Pledging its support to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a nationwide cleanliness drive, the special drives were conducted across all the sports facilities of the Union Territory.

The cleanliness drive initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi received nationwide attention, especially from all the sports buffs wherein the country’s premier blended fitness and well-being with cleanliness and leading the ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ campaign alongside wrestler-turned-social media influencer, Ankit Baiyanpuriya.

With the onus to carry forward PM’s message of cleanliness and fitness, several cleanliness drives were conducted across all the sports facilities by the J&K Sports Council.

These campaigns received good support from athletes and trainees registered with the union territory's premier sports body.