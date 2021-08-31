J&K SSB’s 186th board meet| Board releases recommendations in favour of candidates

He congratulated the members, Controller of Examination and officers of J&K SSB.

The meeting had detailed discussion on various issues including release of withheld recommendations of district cadre, divisional cadre Jammu, divisional cadre Kashmir, J&K cadre and overlapping or dual degrees.

After threadbare discussion, the board decided to release recommendations in favour of 29 candidates in various disciplines and four candidates were declared as not eligible and one selection had been cancelled after extensive deliberation.

The board also approved a selection list of two candidates and 27 posts of different categories pertaining to various departments had been returned to the concerned Indenting Departments due to various deficiencies and non-availability of eligible candidates. Further, 14 court cases were also discussed in the meeting in which appropriate decisions were taken for their proper disposal.