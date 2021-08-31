J&K SSB’s 186th board meet| Board releases recommendations in favour of candidates

Jammu: The 186th board meeting of J&K Services Selection Board (J&K SSB) that was convened under the Chairmanship of J&K SSB Chairman Khalid Jahangir here Tuesday released recommendations in favour of the candidates.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chairman said that the Computer Based Test Examination (CBT) for more than 1200 posts of different categories in the Health and Medical Education Department had been successfully conducted by the board.
He congratulated the members, Controller of Examination and officers of J&K SSB.
The meeting had detailed discussion on various issues including release of withheld recommendations of district cadre, divisional cadre Jammu, divisional cadre Kashmir, J&K cadre and overlapping or dual degrees.
After threadbare discussion, the board decided to release recommendations in favour of 29 candidates in various disciplines and four candidates were declared as not eligible and one selection had been cancelled after extensive deliberation.
The board also approved a selection list of two candidates and 27 posts of different categories pertaining to various departments had been returned to the concerned Indenting Departments due to various deficiencies and non-availability of eligible candidates. Further, 14 court cases were also discussed in the meeting in which appropriate decisions were taken for their proper disposal.