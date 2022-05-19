JK students of Aryans College develop App to help tourists book Shikara rides

Srinagar: Students of Jammu and Kashmir at Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh, have brought laurels to the Union Territory.

Last month the copyright entitled “Aryans Shikara App” was approved by the Copyright Office, Government of India, Diary Number 4191/2022-CO/SW, on 23 April.

The App has been developed by JK Engineering students of Aryans to reduce the gap between Shikara owners and riders.

The relaunching of this App was held at Srinagar. Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Dept., J&K was the chief guest. Dr. Anshu Kataria presided over the event.