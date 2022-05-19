JK students of Aryans College develop App to help tourists book Shikara rides

Srinagar: Students of Jammu and Kashmir at Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh, have brought laurels to the Union Territory.
Last month the copyright entitled “Aryans Shikara App” was approved by the Copyright Office, Government of India, Diary Number 4191/2022-CO/SW, on 23 April.
The App has been developed by JK Engineering students of Aryans to reduce the gap between Shikara owners and riders.
The relaunching of this App was held at Srinagar. Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Dept., J&K was the chief guest. Dr. Anshu Kataria presided over the event.
Dr. Choudhary while appreciating Aryans JK students and launch of this app said that Kashmiri students have great potential in every sphere to lead the country. “I have interacted with Aryans students many times & it gives me immense pleasure that again I am motivating them. The tribal affairs department & Skill development mission, J & K will always support Aryans JK students whenever they will be taking initiative for the betterment of country,” he added.
Choudhary further added that “I have also addressed Aryans students last year who have done various innovations for the valley.”
“The innovations have not only attracted the tourist from the world but I hope that in future too they are going to help in improvement of social life of the kashmiris,” Choudhary said.
Congratulating team Aryans, Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, said that students have created a platform where details of all Shikara owners from Gate No 1 to 20 have been made available on this App. With this the tourists can choose the gate and owner of the Shikara well in advance from “where he wants to start the ride.” On the other hand, Shikara owner also has the choice to accept or reject the ride offers.
Dr. Garima Thakur, Deputy Director, Aryans Group said that, “The idea of developing an app for booking Shikaras hit our mind after hearing about Ola & Uber which are used for cabs bookings and Chairman, Dr. Anshu Kataria inspired us about this idea. Many other innovations done by our students have also been launched earlier and gained popularity widely. Aryans is the only campus near Chandigarh outside Kashmir having over 2000 students from various parts of Jammu & Kashmir,” Thakur said.
The Shikara app project has been completed under the guidance of Manpreet Mann and Punika Mahajan, Faculty, Aryans College of Engineering. While thanking Govt of India, Mann and Mahajan said that shikara app was initially started by CSE students including Riyaz Rasool, Irfan Ahmad Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Aquib, Shakir Ahmad, Asif Ahmad, Mehbooba Bano, Bilal, Mehzabeen, and Sabreena did hard work in getting the details of Shikara owners and generating the database to get it on one platform while the work has been completed by Rumaisa, Muneeba, Hashim, Abhinandan. The app still is in process of refinement for payment gateway so that the customer can pay the shikara owners digitally and would be further enhanced for responsiveness and to be more interactive with customers, the Aryans said.