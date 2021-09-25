J&K to witness Rs 60,000 cr investments come up in 2-3 years: Chandrashekhar
Budgam: In next 2 to 3 years Jammu and Kashmir will see new circle of development and prosperity. Government of India has formulated a plan to spend Rs 60,000 crores in the UT of J&K alone. The amount will be utilised to create employment generating avenues, inspire youth to establish micro income generating units and boost local economy. These remarks were made by Union Minister of State for Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar while addressing a gathering of ITI and polytechnic students in a convention cum seminar at ITI Complex, Wadipora Budgam, according to statement.
“I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired, show interest in getting highly skilled training, be energetic as there are enormous opportunities for the employment generation available,” the minister said.
The minister said about 8 lakh new jobs were created between April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 in IT and manufacturing sectors. He said it is our mission, goal and solemn promise to strengthen entrepreneurship diversification as it has a great economic prospects to absorb youth in various fields. The Minister appealed aspiring youth to be committed, positive in approach and remain enthusiastic to realize and fulfill every dream.
The minister said ministers visiting J&K have an objective to check the situation relating to developmental and other aspects on ground. This is PM’s initiative and revolutionary first of its kind mission particularly for UT of J&K, the Minister added. The minister inspected automobile training centre of ITI Budgam. He also inspected the stalls installed by the skilled youth demonstrating and displaying manufacturing skills, talent and professionalism in respective art and trades. Later, the minister presided a meeting of officers convened at Conference Hall Budgam where a detailed review of each sector was under taken scheme wise. The DC Budgam through a detailed power point presentation presented developmental and welfare scenario of the District.
During the meeting various deputations from across the district including political representatives, PRI’s, school students, common citizens apprised the minister about their issues and grievances verbally as well as by submitting memorandums. The minister patiently listened to all individuals /deputations and assured them of early redressal of all genuine issues. On the occasion the minister also launched mobile application Aurzov (Healthcare mobile app.), Meri Awaaz (water bodies conservation), Covid Care service Budgam and e-Services Portal.]