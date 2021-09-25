J&K to witness Rs 60,000 cr investments come up in 2-3 years: Chandrashekhar

“I have observed and personally witnessed that the local youth of Kashmir are full of talent and skill. They need to be inspired, show interest in getting highly skilled training, be energetic as there are enormous opportunities for the employment generation available,” the minister said.

The minister said about 8 lakh new jobs were created between April 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 in IT and manufacturing sectors. He said it is our mission, goal and solemn promise to strengthen entrepreneurship diversification as it has a great economic prospects to absorb youth in various fields. The Minister appealed aspiring youth to be committed, positive in approach and remain enthusiastic to realize and fulfill every dream.

The minister said ministers visiting J&K have an objective to check the situation relating to developmental and other aspects on ground. This is PM’s initiative and revolutionary first of its kind mission particularly for UT of J&K, the Minister added. The minister inspected automobile training centre of ITI Budgam. He also inspected the stalls installed by the skilled youth demonstrating and displaying manufacturing skills, talent and professionalism in respective art and trades. Later, the minister presided a meeting of officers convened at Conference Hall Budgam where a detailed review of each sector was under taken scheme wise. The DC Budgam through a detailed power point presentation presented developmental and welfare scenario of the District.