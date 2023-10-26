J&K UT Foundation Day | Preparations reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed on Thursday chaired a meeting of concerned officers at Mini Secretariat Bandipora to review the arrangements for the celebration of the upcoming National Unity Day and JK UT foundation Day.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of various measures for smooth celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and JK UT Foundation Day on 31st of October 2023. Dr. Owais, on the occasion, emphasised the importance of this day in fostering national unity and integrity and stressed the need for meticulous planning and execution of activities.

The review covered various aspects of the day, including the arrangements for plantation drives across the district.