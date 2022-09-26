J&K Yateem Foundation cautions against imposters collecting money on its name

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation has received complaints that some imposters while roaming in schools, offices and business establishments are demanding donations in the name of JKYF.

These unscrupulous elements are particularly active in a few pockets of District Shopian and Budgam, the organisation said.

Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone has appealed to the general people not to pay any unscrupulous element begging in the name of JKYF.