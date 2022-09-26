J&K Yateem Foundation cautions against imposters collecting money on its name

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation has received complaints that some imposters while roaming in schools, offices and business establishments are demanding donations in the name of JKYF.
These unscrupulous elements are particularly active in a few pockets of District Shopian and Budgam, the organisation said.
Chairman Mohammad Rafiq Lone has appealed to the general people not to pay any unscrupulous element begging in the name of JKYF.
Chairman also requested general donors and contributors to communicate identity of such persons to the nearest bonafide District Offices so that legal action shall be taken against such unscrupulous elements.
For further information feel free to contact JKYF through the central office, Baitul Hilal Jawahar Nagar Srinagar on landline numbers 0194 2312928,2952189 or mob.9419014807, it added.