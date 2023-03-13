J&K Yateem Foundation organises annual pre-Ramadhan interactive programme

Srinagar: The speakers at the day-long annual pre Ramadhan interactive programme organised by J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) called for creation of sustainable and self reliant micro economic models for the rehabilitation of poor, needy and destitute people in Jammu and Kashmir. They also emphasised the need to bring in professionalism for resource generation and its utilisation in accordance with the modern demands and requirements.

J&K Yateem Foundation organised a programme which was attended by district representatives, CEC members, senior volunteers, philanthropists and well wishers besides a galaxy of intelligentsia, at JKYF central office BAITUL HILAL, Jawahar Nagar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javaid Iqbal Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Kashmir said that “Zakat (Obligatory Charity @2.5%) and other components of charity, are potent tools to uplift the living standards and to bring out poor, needy and economically weaker sections from the morass of poverty, helplessness, deprivation and dis empowerment.”