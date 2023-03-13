J&K Yateem Foundation organises annual pre-Ramadhan interactive programme

Srinagar: The speakers at the day-long annual pre Ramadhan interactive programme organised by J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) called for creation of sustainable and self reliant micro economic models for the rehabilitation of poor, needy and destitute people in Jammu and Kashmir. They also emphasised the need to bring in professionalism for resource generation and its utilisation in accordance with the modern demands and requirements.
J&K Yateem Foundation organised a programme which was attended by district representatives, CEC members, senior volunteers, philanthropists and well wishers besides a galaxy of intelligentsia, at JKYF central office BAITUL HILAL, Jawahar Nagar here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Javaid Iqbal Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Kashmir said that “Zakat (Obligatory Charity @2.5%) and other components of charity, are potent tools to uplift the living standards and to bring out poor, needy and economically weaker sections from the morass of poverty, helplessness, deprivation and dis empowerment.”
He called for creating microeconomic models to ensure their self-sufficiency so that they could be adequately rehabilitated to live better lives. Shafiq Ahmad Khaki, Ex HoD, DIET Anantnag stressed upon volunteers to discourage “dependency syndrome” of beneficiaries by evolving such a mechanism wherein the prospective beneficiaries could be empowered to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.
A panel discussion was held which was moderated by Dr Mohammad Maroof Shah, author and writer. Other members who participated in the discussion included Prof Mufti Mudasir, Department of English, University of Kashmir, Sheikh Inayatullah, CEO “Move Beyond” Consultancy, Dr Javaid Iqbal Khan, Nisar ul Haque, religious scholar and Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone.
Concluding the session, Chairman JKYF while appreciating the ideas, suggestions and guidance of the panelists, urged volunteers to work with enthusiasm and energy during Ramadhan for awareness of common masses about the common humanitarian cause.
He called upon volunteers to inculcate sense of responsibility, empathy, respect, honour and dignity to take forward the sacred cause of the poor, needy, orphans, widows, destitute and underprivileged irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion.