J&K Yateem Foundation starts Teachers Workshop Cum Training programme

Srinagar: As part of its Human Resource Development Policy, the Al Hilal Educational Institute under the aegis of J&K Yateem Foundation, launched a 5-day Teachers Workshop Cum Training Programme in South Kashmir's Chawalgam Kulgam.
According to a statement issued here, the workshop cum training programme is aimed at imparting training to the incumbent teachers at Al Hilal Educational Institute and sensitise them practically to the modern trends, requirements and methodologies in the education sector.
The inaugural session was inaugurated by District Representative JKYF and eminent teacher Abdul Majeed Laway.
Bashir Talib, Author & Educationist, Dr Naseem Shah, former DEAN Academics, Kashmir University and G M Lone, former Financial Head NHPC, are the resource-persons who will participate in various sessions of five day programme.
During the inaugural session, the speakers laid impetus on to improve the teaching skills of the teachers particularly english teaching. Besides, the programme focussed on enhancing English communication and conversation skills of teachers.
The resource persons conducted several activities wherein short plays were performed on the spot to encourage the participants to do away with the inhibitions and weaknesses while participating in communication and conversation practical sessions in English language.
“Besides, J &K Yateem Foundation Science Club is scheduled to be launched for the involvement of the students & teachers in practical science projects and related activities. JKYF also aims at laying foundation for a well organised sports and outside school camping programme for all round personality development of the students. The parents, well wishers and contributors to JKYF in Kulgam district hailed such programmes and demanded continuation of such programmes,” the statement reads.
Chairman J&K Yateem Foundation Mohammad Ahsan Rather appreciated education committee, resource persons and teachers for taking forward the education of students on modern lines. He urged upon the educational experts to come forward with their ideas to help the students to explore new trends in the field of education.