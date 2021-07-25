J&K Yateem Foundation starts Teachers Workshop Cum Training programme

Srinagar: As part of its Human Resource Development Policy, the Al Hilal Educational Institute under the aegis of J&K Yateem Foundation, launched a 5-day Teachers Workshop Cum Training Programme in South Kashmir's Chawalgam Kulgam.

According to a statement issued here, the workshop cum training programme is aimed at imparting training to the incumbent teachers at Al Hilal Educational Institute and sensitise them practically to the modern trends, requirements and methodologies in the education sector.

The inaugural session was inaugurated by District Representative JKYF and eminent teacher Abdul Majeed Laway.

Bashir Talib, Author & Educationist, Dr Naseem Shah, former DEAN Academics, Kashmir University and G M Lone, former Financial Head NHPC, are the resource-persons who will participate in various sessions of five day programme.

During the inaugural session, the speakers laid impetus on to improve the teaching skills of the teachers particularly english teaching. Besides, the programme focussed on enhancing English communication and conversation skills of teachers.