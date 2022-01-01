J&K Yateem Foundation unveils annual wall calendar 2022

Srinagar: As part of reaching out to the common masses with information, education and communication (IEC) related to social service sector, the J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) unveiled its annual wall calendar for Year 2022. here.
According to a press note, JKYF is a society registered vide registration number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K serving the poor and needy for the past over 21 years now.
In this connection, a slaunching ceremony was organised at JKYF central office Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar Kashmir, in which a galaxy of eminent personalities, educationists, government officials, journalists and cross section of people participated.
Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau Ghulam Abass (IIS) , Divisional Officer Horticulture and Marketing Department r Gul Syed, Advocate Abrar Ahmed, and Er (Retd) Abdul Aziz unveiled the JKYF’s Wall Calendar 2022.
Chairman JKYF Mohammad Ahsan Rather, General Secretary/Secretary Finance, District Representatives from all districts in Kashmir region and volunteers of JKYF from all districts were also present on the occasion.
The JKYF Calendar-2022 highlights socio-economic and educational issues and other challenges confronting poor and destitute and society as a whole.