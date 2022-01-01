J&K Yateem Foundation unveils annual wall calendar 2022

Srinagar: As part of reaching out to the common masses with information, education and communication (IEC) related to social service sector, the J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) unveiled its annual wall calendar for Year 2022. here.

According to a press note, JKYF is a society registered vide registration number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K serving the poor and needy for the past over 21 years now.