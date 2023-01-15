J&K Yateem Foundation unveils trilingual annual wall calendar

Srinagar: As part of its programme of reaching out to the common masses with information and education related to the social service sector, J&K Yateem Foundation unveiled its tri-lingual annual wall calendar for the Year 2023, here.

JKYF is a Society registered vide Registration Number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K and has been serving the poor and needy for the past over 22 years now.

In this connection, a launching ceremony was organised at JKYF Central Office ‘BAITUL HILAL’, 42-A, Al Farooq Colony, near Al Farooq Masjid, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar Kashmir, in which a galaxy of eminent personalities, educationists, government officials, journalists and cross section of people participated with enthusiasm and sense of belonging for the social service cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Mir, stressed the need to take advantage of government welfare and rehabilitation programmes for the poor, needy and downtrodden. He called for focusing on fighting the menace of drug addiction and other vices in society. He also acknowledged the role of JKYF during COVID 19 pandemic , 2014 flood fury and other natural calamities while reaching out to the needy with required succour.