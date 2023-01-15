J&K Yateem Foundation unveils trilingual annual wall calendar

Srinagar: As part of its programme of reaching out to the common masses with information and education related to the social service sector, J&K Yateem Foundation unveiled its tri-lingual annual wall calendar for the Year 2023, here.
JKYF is a Society registered vide Registration Number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K and has been serving the poor and needy for the past over 22 years now.
In this connection, a launching ceremony was organised at JKYF Central Office ‘BAITUL HILAL’, 42-A, Al Farooq Colony, near Al Farooq Masjid, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar Kashmir, in which a galaxy of eminent personalities, educationists, government officials, journalists and cross section of people participated with enthusiasm and sense of belonging for the social service cause.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Mir, stressed the need to take advantage of government welfare and rehabilitation programmes for the poor, needy and downtrodden. He called for focusing on fighting the menace of drug addiction and other vices in society. He also acknowledged the role of JKYF during COVID 19 pandemic , 2014 flood fury and other natural calamities while reaching out to the needy with required succour.
Bashir Ahmad, Haji, Director Finance, Kashmir University, Akash Amin, Chief Editor Tameel e Irshad Group of Publications Dr Maroof Shah, columnist and author, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Social activist, Nazim Nazir, Journalist, Showkat Hafiz from Kashmir Reader, Tariq Iqbal, Editor Mission Kashmir, Mubashir Wafai, educational entrepreneur, Dr Khurshidul Islam, Professor J&KIMPA, Tarique Bhat, Film Producer and Director,Former SSP, poet Peer Hassan Anzar and several other respected guests also spoke on the occasion.
Speakers highlighted the need to contribute in all forms for the welfare and rehabilitation of the poor, needy and destitute. They also urged the social service organisations to work efficiently, professionally, transparently and sincerely for taking forward the common humanitarian cause in line with modern requirements.
Speakers stressed the need to sensitise children of volunteers with the sense of social service by involving them in varied social service activities.
They also enjoined upon the JKYF volunteers to work towards tackling contemporary issues confronting the society.
Speakers complimented J&K Yateem Foundation and the volunteers associated with it for doing commendable work for the welfare of the poor and the needy.
Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone while presenting the vote of thanks urged upon all the sections of the society to come forward and take active part to bring out the deserving people from the morass of ignorance, helplessness, hopelessness and substance abuse. General Secretary/Secretary Finance, District Representatives and volunteers of JKYF from all districts of Kashmir region were also present on the occasion.
‘BAITUL HILAL’ scholars welcomed all the guests with honour and respect. The calendar is trilingual i.e. in English, Urdu & Kashmiri.