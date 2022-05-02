JKBOSE announces exemptions, concessions for CWSN in class 10th-12th examinations

In this regard, the Chairman JKBOSE has approved certain modifications and additions to the regulations which will be provided to the CWSN with benchmark disability of not less than 40 percent.

"This will be in addition to the exemptions and concessions already offered by JKBOSE to such students, as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," reads an order issued by director academics JKBOSE Farooq Ahmad Peer.

The relaxation will be provided to CWSN for getting their medical certificates from the issuing authorities besides getting relaxation in pass percentage as offered by JKBOSE.