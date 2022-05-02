JKBOSE announces exemptions, concessions for CWSN in class 10th-12th examinations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has announced several exemptions and concessions to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in their class 10th to 12th examinations.
The relaxation has been given to the students by Chairperson JK Board in exercise of the powers vested in him under section13(IV) of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Act, 1975 and in partial modification of the Notification No: F (Acad-C) PWD-Amanuensis/19 dated 17-10-2019 issued in this behalf.
In this regard, the Chairman JKBOSE has approved certain modifications and additions to the regulations which will be provided to the CWSN with benchmark disability of not less than 40 percent.
"This will be in addition to the exemptions and concessions already offered by JKBOSE to such students, as defined in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," reads an order issued by director academics JKBOSE Farooq Ahmad Peer.
The relaxation will be provided to CWSN for getting their medical certificates from the issuing authorities besides getting relaxation in pass percentage as offered by JKBOSE.
"The CWSN appearing in examination shall have to secure only 28 percent instead of 33 percent in class 10th and 31 percent instead of 36 percent in class 12th examination," the order reads.
The CWSN will be exempted to study second language (Hindi/Urdu) in class 10th "in case they want to avail the exemption."
As per the new notifications in relaxation provided to CWSN, the JKBOSE has decided that no examination fee will be charged from such students for their class 10th, 11th and 12th examination.
"The CWSN will be also provided exemptions while availing facility of a scribe in case of Hand dysfunction in the Disabilities as defined in RPWD Act 2016," the order reads.
The CWSN will be provided a facility of promptor or sign language interpreters for learners with hearing and speech disabilities.
In this regard, a sign language interpreter may be allowed in the examination room to help the learner with hearing and speech disabilities to understand the instructions.
"The facility of promptor is for the learner who will not opt for a scribe," the order reads.
The CWSN as per the new relaxations and concessions will be allowed to use a magnifying glass or a portable video magnifier. " This facility will be provided to the visually impaired students," the order reads.