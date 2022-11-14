J&KCEGA condoles death of 3 engineers in Doda road mishap

Srinagar: The engineering fraternity has expressed shock over the news of a tragic accident in which three persons died and one was seriously injured.

The accident took place at Asar, Doda, in the morning hours when the officers were on their official duty.

In this regard a condolence meet was held in the office of JKCEGA headed by its President Er Nasir Amin. Amin described the death as martyrdom in the line of duty.