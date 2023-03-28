JKCSF demands adequate staff, infrastructure for Children’s Hospital

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has demanded adequate staff and infrastructure for the ChIldren’s Hospital at Bemina here to meet the patient care.

In a statement JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani has taken a dig on the government for ignoring the upgradation of the hospital with respect to the sufficiency of staff and the infrastructure.

The statement said that it was a good and appreciable step to shift and upgrade the erstwhile GB Pant Children Hospital from Sonwar to Bemina and to upgrade it from 200 bed capacity to 500, However, the upgradation is not keeping pace with the sufficiency of staff of doctors and paramedics that ought to be in a 500 bed children hospital. Neither there is enough nor up to date infrastructure, it added.