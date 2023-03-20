JKCSF urges govt to take stock of markets, civic amenities ahead of Ramadhan

Srinagar: Notwithstanding the bad condition of civic amenities viz power and drinking water in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the ever-increasing prices of daily commodities especially eatables, Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani issued a statement here urging upon the government to take stock of the situation as the sacred month of fasting Ramdhan is a day or two away to start now.

"This is the holy month of fasting and revered worship in which almost every Muslim keeps fasting, and gets engaged in special and extra prayers, and as such every household serves and consumes eatables in a revered way treating diet too a part of good deeds. People need quality eatables ever ready in sufficient variety. However, Govt and its controlling agencies have to be more vigilant against black marketing, illegal price hike and ensure the availability of necessary rations on all food supply outlets," the statement said.