JKEDI puts career of students at stake by withholding loan installments

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has put the career of students at stake by withholding their loan installments.
Touted to be a premier learning centre, the Institute has failed to release the education loan installments of students which were sanctioned years ago. Aggrieved parents whose children are studying outside the Union Territory (UT) said the Institute was callous in its approach.
“JKEDI usually used to call us for the collection of education loan installment cheques, but due to unknown reasons the installments are not being released. These are already sanctioned cases,” said a parent wishing anonymity.
The parents have blamed the administration for leaving them in a dire situation.
“Our children are studying in the 4th year outside, and days before when I got the call from college authorities for submission of the yearly fee I went to EDI district office wherein I had to hear about already sanctioned pending case installments. This has worried me,” added a parent.
The parents accused the administration of being indifferent towards them stating that lack of money would cut short their dream of pursuing a better education.
The parents have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor administration to direct the JKEDI authorities to release the remaining installments of sanctioned education loans so that the students who are in their last year of degree don't suffer.