JKEDI puts career of students at stake by withholding loan installments

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has put the career of students at stake by withholding their loan installments.

Touted to be a premier learning centre, the Institute has failed to release the education loan installments of students which were sanctioned years ago. Aggrieved parents whose children are studying outside the Union Territory (UT) said the Institute was callous in its approach.

“JKEDI usually used to call us for the collection of education loan installment cheques, but due to unknown reasons the installments are not being released. These are already sanctioned cases,” said a parent wishing anonymity.