JKEEGA decries non-filling of engineering vacancies

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has expressed concern over the non-filling of engineering vacancies and denial of Promotions at various levels from junior engineers to Chief engineers in the Power department.
JKEEGA in a statement said that a total of about 661 engineering cadre posts are lying vacant in the department, which is being manned on an adhoc basis by the existing engineers as additional charges, which is not only unfair, and merciless but also against basic employee rights."
"Besides this, no recruitment has been done since 2015 at the Junior Engineer level, which is the basic building block of the fraternity and plays a significant job in the implementation of various schemes, the realisation of revenue and operation and maintenance of all important electrical infrastructure and installations for maintaining quality and reliability of power supply."
"In addition to this, 20 administrative divisions, and 103 subdivisions are lying headless for so many months; this again speaks volumes about the kind of administrative apathy, callousness and discriminative approach with which the department and its official are being treated. By denying the officials timely promotions they not only have to suffer monetarily but also at the cost of their much desired and needed career progression," the statement reads.
"In light of the above JKEEGA expresses strong remonstration over the non-filling up of the clear cut vacancies available at various levels of the Power Development Department as it has de-motivated the Graduate Engineering fraternity as large number of engineers have retired and many more are retiring who were/are eligible for placement to higher levels when all the formalities had been completed and are forced to retire on lower ranks thus impacting their Pre and post-retirement emoluments and adding to their miseries."