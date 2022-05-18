JKEEGA decries non-filling of engineering vacancies

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has expressed concern over the non-filling of engineering vacancies and denial of Promotions at various levels from junior engineers to Chief engineers in the Power department.

JKEEGA in a statement said that a total of about 661 engineering cadre posts are lying vacant in the department, which is being manned on an adhoc basis by the existing engineers as additional charges, which is not only unfair, and merciless but also against basic employee rights."