JKEEGA pays tributes Er Naqash

Srinagar: A condolence meeting was held in memory of Er Qazi Habib ullah Naqash who passed away on August 1.

The meeting was held at PDD Bemina headquarters during which tributes were paid for his services.

“His Services as Development Commissioner Power were exemplary and then he was elevated to the level of Commissioner Secretary Power and Member Public Service Commission,” said a statement from JKEEGA.

Er Pirzada Hidayatullah, General Secy JKEEGA emphasised the importance of appointing technocrats as MDs of Various Power Corporations for improving the performance of the corporations and urged the Government to take necessary measures in this regard.

Others who spoke at the event included Er Manzoor A Salroo, Ex DCP, Er Javaid Yousuf Dar, CE KPDCL and Er Qazi Hashmat, CE JKPTCL. The Meeting ended with Prayers where Dua Majlis was held.