JKEW launches Go Green Gulmarg initative

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Eco-Watch (JKEW) in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, J&K, Earthday Network - India, Gulmarg Development Authority, Municipal Committee Tangmarg/Gulmarg, Department of Forest, J&K, Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, Forest Protection Force, Tourist Police, Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF) and various other concerned departments, officially launched the Go Green Gulmarg. Go Green Gulmarg is an initiative to reinstate the Gulmarg, which is a global tourist destination, famous for skiing and Gandola services. Gulmarg is also known as “The Meadow of Flowers” wherein this noble initiative is focusing on neat,clean and green Gulmarg.
Although a lot of work needs to be done, this noble initiative got a massive participation from all walks of life.
The initiative was kickstarted by Environmental Lawyer who is also Amicus Curiae in various PILs at the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Nadeem Qadri, in presence of CEO, MC Tangmarg/Gulmarg, ADT, Gulmarg and various other government Officials.