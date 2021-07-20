JKHARA felicitates people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) President Showkat Chowdhary on Tuesday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

According to a statement, Showkat Chowdhary said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.