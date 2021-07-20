JKHARA felicitates people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA) President Showkat Chowdhary on Tuesday felicitated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing them well-being and prosperity.
According to a statement, Showkat Chowdhary said that Eid-ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice wherein a person is supposed to give away his dear possessions to please Almighty Allah and also render a helping hand to the poor and needy.
“The real essence of observing Eid-ul-Adha lies in extending help to those in need, which in return will also usher happiness into our own lives. The true sacrifice made by a person on this occasion is to give up his precious belongings and help those who are less privileged and require our ardent support,” he said.
He also appealed to the people to observe the festival with simplicity and avoid complacency in regards to the looming threat of Covid-19 pandemic.