JKMSCL, JKEDI, 5 other PSUs never submitted accounts for audit since inception: CAG

Srinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its latest report has said that J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), the sole procurement agency for the healthcare systems in the UT, and a few other PSUs have not submitted its accounts for auditing since its inception.

Seven Public Sector Undertakings of J&K, including JKMSCL, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), J&K IT Infrastructure Development Private limited have not submitted their accounts and records for auditing to CAG since inception.