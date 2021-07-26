JKPEECC Kashmir extends support to strike call on 30th July

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) in a statement today condemned what it termed as ‘unreasonable and unjust attachment/suspension of the officers’ by CE JPDCL Jammu and demanded withdrawal of these attachment/suspension orders.

As per a statement issued here, “an emergency meeting of constituents of JKPEECC Kashmir Chapter was called on 24-07-2021 at Bemina wherein it was unanimously decided that JKPEECC Kashmir Chapter shall stand in support and solidarity with the JKPEECC Jammu leadership and shall lend whole hearted support to this genuine call given by JKPEECC Jammu leadership for 30th July 2021 and will go for work boycott (barring essential services) on the said date if the suspension and attachment orders are not withdrawn.”