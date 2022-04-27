JKPEECC urges Principal Secy PDD to issue public notice on power shortage

It stated, “The peak demand on a real time basis in Jammu region is 1400 MW and Kashmir region is 1700 MW.

However the power currently available from state sector power projects and central sector power projects in Jammu and Kashmir is around 600 MW and rest of the demand of 2500 MW is to be managed by power purchase from outside the state from Northern Grid.

“Since the power shortage is being felt throughout the country due to which the rate per unit in the market is very high and the sufficient power is not available as per the demand due to which the unscheduled distress curtailments are being enforced as per the State Load Dispatch instructions which are also bound by the Northern region Load dispatch centre directives on overdrawal and low frequency constraints,” JKPEECC said.