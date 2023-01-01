JKPM convenor elected

Srinagar: Faiz Bakshi a prominent environmental activist and convenor Environment Policy Group (EPG) has been elected unopposed as Chairman J&K Peoples Forum.
In a statement, JKPM general secretary M.M Shuja said that after the death of Chairman JKPF Syed Nassarullah Shah, the post was vacant. “It was the last wish of Syed Nassarullah Shah to forum members that after his death Faiz Bakshi should be appointed as Chairman JKPM.
It is pertinent to mention that JKPM is a well known civil-society group and the Forum has filed more than twenty Public Interest Litigations (PIL’s) in the High Court of J&K and Ladakh about various Public issues.
Besides, some petitions are pending in the Central Information Commission (CIC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as well as in the Supreme Court of India.