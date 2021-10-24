JKPSC conducts CCE-2021 smoothly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today conducted Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 (CCE), in two sessions, both in Jammu and Srinagar and at four districts of Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla smoothly.

For the smooth conduct of examination, the JKPSC had made elaborate four tier arrangements with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. All examination centres were sanitized and the candidates were also made to undergo thermal scanning before entering into the examination hall, an official spokesman said.