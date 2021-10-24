JKPSC conducts CCE-2021 smoothly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today conducted Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 (CCE), in two sessions, both in Jammu and Srinagar and at four districts of Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla smoothly.
For the smooth conduct of examination, the JKPSC had made elaborate four tier arrangements with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. All examination centres were sanitized and the candidates were also made to undergo thermal scanning before entering into the examination hall, an official spokesman said.
Keeping in view the importance of Covid appropriate behavior and to avoid any last minute inconvenience, all the candidates were directed to report at the examination venue at least two hours in advance for which JKPSC had made wide publicity through print and electronic media.
According to JKPSC, 30888 candidates were eligible for taking the examination, out of which 20777 candidates appeared for General Studies Paper-I and 20624 appeared for General Studies Paper-II and the total percentage of attendance today stood at 66.78 in all the 85 Centres in both the Divisions.
The Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been designed as three stage process and today's examination was first stage to be followed by the Mains Examination in which the candidates shortlisted after the Preliminary stage shall appear.
The Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission thanked the UT Administration and Police Authorities for their cooperation and also complimented the observers, supervisors, invigilating and support staff involved with the conduct of examinations for their untiring efforts to ensure smooth and successful conduct.