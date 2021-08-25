JKPSC conducts examinations for posts of PO Home, AE Civil, DRO, ARO

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday conducted examinations for the posts of Prosecuting Officer (Home) Preliminary Examination 2021 besides Assistant Engineer (Civil), Deputy Research Officer and Assistant Research Officer, 2021 in two sessions both in Jammu and Srinagar.

The JKPSC had made elaborate four tier arrangements regarding Security and frisking for smooth conduct of the examinations amid observance of all preventive COVID protocols. All Examination centres were sanitized and the candidates were also made to undergo thermal scanning before entering into the examination hall.

Keeping in view the importance of following Covid Appropriate Behaviour all the candidates were directed to report at the examination venue at least two hours in advance.

As many as, 2746 out of 3517 (78 o/o of total registered) candidates appeared in 9 centres for Prosecuting Officer Examination and 5368 out of 6432 (83% of total registered) candidates appeared in 16 centres for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Deputy Research Officer and Assistant Research Officer.

Pertinently, a total of 70 Prosecuting Officer posts are to be filled up while in case of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Deputy Research Officer and Assistant Research Officer there are 45 vacancies to be filled up through the examination. The examination for Prosecuting Officer has been designed as a three stage process and today's examination was first stage to be followed by the mains examination in which the candidates shortlisted after the preliminary stage shall appear.

The selection for Assistant Engineer (Civil), Deputy Research Officer and Assistant Research Officer is a two stage process for which the written test was conducted today which would be followed by Interview/Viva-Voce of candidates declared successful in the written test.

Chairman, JKPSC expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir administration and police authorities for their cooperation towards smooth and successful conduct of the examinations. He also complimented the Observers, Supervisors and Invigilators besides support staff involved in conduct of examinations.