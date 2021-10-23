JKPSC turns down plea of aspirants to postpone KAS examination

Srinagar: The J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) Sunday turned down the plea of aspirants to postpone the KAS preliminary examination scheduled for October 24.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman JKPSC B R Sharma said that the candidates should make arrangements and reach the examination centre on time.
“We have notified the dates for the KAS exam around two to three months ago and those who have to come from far off areas should make arrangements,” Sharma said.
He said that the KAS exam would be conducted as per schedule and all the candidates should reach on time.
Earlier, in view of the inclement weather, the aspirants had appealed the JKPSC authorities to reschedule the KAS exams owing to incessant rains and snowfall predicted from Saturday.
The MeT Department has forecast a “spell of moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday”.
As per the MeT department, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday would continue to be that of inclement weather.
“Light to moderate rain is expected on Sunday at many places while for Monday, sky will remain generally cloudy,” the Meteorological Department said.
Greater Kashmir received distressed calls and emails from aspirants who demanded postponement of the KAS exams.
“It is snowing in the upper reaches of Shangus. JKPSC has scheduled the exam for Sunday. It is very difficult for me to reach the examination center set up in Government Degree College Boys, Anantnag which is located 27 km from my home,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, an aspirant.
The aspirants appealed to the JKPSC chairman to defer the exam for some days.
“Holding exam on October 24 will be detrimental to the aspirants like us who belong to far off areas,” said Muhammad Arif, another aspirant.
Around 30,000 applications have been received by the JKPSC from the aspirants of KAS exams. “Candidates have been asked to report to the exam centres by 8 am in this cold weather. Besides those stuck on the highway, it is not possible for other aspirants to reach the exam venue on the given time,” another aspirant said.
The aspirants also raised questions over the heating and lighting arrangements to be put in place in the exam centres.
In response to this, the PSC Chairman said that the arrangements would be put in place as per the standard instruction.
“Whatever the standard instructions are, those will be put in place to provide heating and lighting arrangements in exam centres. The exam centres are set up in school buildings and the arrangements which are put in place at the time of class 10th and 12th exams will be available during KAS exams as well,” Sharma said.