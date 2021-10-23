JKPSC turns down plea of aspirants to postpone KAS examination

Srinagar: The J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) Sunday turned down the plea of aspirants to postpone the KAS preliminary examination scheduled for October 24.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairman JKPSC B R Sharma said that the candidates should make arrangements and reach the examination centre on time.

“We have notified the dates for the KAS exam around two to three months ago and those who have to come from far off areas should make arrangements,” Sharma said.