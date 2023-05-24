JKRLM gets global exposure at G20 Tourism meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: With an aim to display the richness of arts and crafts reflecting the Jammu & Kashmir's bountiful culture ,through their skills & art Jammu Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) Umeed market place & a Millet cafe put up in SKICC wowed the G20 delegates during the G20 summit held in Kashmir.

From exploring the mouth watering delicacies of Millet prepared by Umeed women to shopping for authentic handicraft of J&K from the Umeed marketplace, the foreign delegates were all praises for the warm hospitality of J&K..

JKRLM's core belief & objective is to empower women by providing them avenues of livelihood and at Umeed marketplace festive atmosphere celebrating women power was witnessed wherein the different livelihoods like Handicrafts, Willow Wicker items, Black cumin, Honey, value added products, Paper Mache, Traditional Pottery, Basholi Paintings and other captivating items apart from this a separate "Millet Cafe" for foreign delegates was also set up at SKICC here.