JKRLM organises workshop on SHG-Bank Linkage at Shopian

Speaking on the occasion, Lead District Manager Shopian, Farooq Ahmad said that the J&K Bank is committed to take an extra mile towards financial inclusion and empowerment of women and SHG credit linkage. He assured of all kinds of possible assistance to the SHGs.

Bank representatives assured to take the subject of SHG Bank Linkage on a high priority. They said SHG credit linkage is a social concern as well as a promising business proposition for bankers and assured every possible help to the SHGs. He further said that the purpose of the workshop is to analyze the progress made on SHG linkage this year and also deliberate on various other issues.

Workshop will help bankers and the SHG members to directly interact with each other and give feedback on the existing system of finance to the SHGs that will help banks and the department to improve, he added.

District Programme Manager (FI) Shopian, Irfan Ahmad gave an overview of activities, and focused on the need of fair credit to the poor which he said is prerequisite and imperative for successful and sustainable livelihood of SHGs.

He also said that SHGs are encouraged to raise the finances through their self-savings, Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund and Financial Linkage through Bank in the form of interest subvention loans. Among others, the workshop was attended by Cluster Head, Bashir Ahmad, besides representatives of banks, SHG members and concerned.