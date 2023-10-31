JKRTC employees stage protest, demand regularisations

Srinagar: Scores of employees of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) staged protest here to press for resolution of their various pending demands.

The employees assembled at Press Colony on Tuesday and demanded various employment benefits, regularisation and implementation of Minimum Wages Act.

The employees said that since long they are suffering due to these pending demands and want government to address their demands without further delay.

“As our demands are not met, we were forced to hold a protest here in Srinagar and in Jammu. Our consolidated workers are working since over a decade and they are yet to be regularized. These workers were supposed to be regularized after seven years of their appointment which never happened. Our families are suffering due to this. Other major issue that we are facing in pending DA which we want without any delay so that we can make the ends meet and take care of our families,” said an aggrieved.