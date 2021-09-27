J&K’s colleges, universities to commemorate Iconic Week

The University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, GDC Baramulla and GDC Anantnag have been directed to conduct workshops on the teachings of Sufi Saints “like Alamdar-e- Kashmir and Lal Ded at various universities and colleges on Day 2 of the Week. Later, on Day 5 of the week, Gulmarg will be the venue for Literary Festival.

Government College for Women will also organize workshops on teachings of Lal Ded and Almadar-e-Kashmir and also be a part of the Gulmarg Literary Festival. It will also host Sufi Mushaira on October 24.

All the officers in the committee have been directed to plan out further micro-events on the listed theme and communicate the programme schedule to the Higher Education department.

As per the earlier order by GAD department, the two Divisional Commissioners of the UT would coordinate with the concerned departments involved with the celebration of festivals in their respective divisions. It stated that the concerned departments shall make necessary arrangements with regard to celebration of festivals pertaining to their departments as per the event schedule. The departments shall also designate nodal officers for the Iconic festivals.

“Director, Tourism Kashmir/Jammu would act as departmental Nodal Officers in their respective divisions whereas the concerned Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authorities would act as Nodal Officers in their respective Development Authorities.”