J&K’s colleges, universities to commemorate Iconic Week

Srinagar: J&K Government has constituted a nine member committee from Higher Education Department to chart out and monitor arrangements for commemoration of Iconic Week in the last week of next month. The events have to be based on the themes of literature and culture of the UT.
As per an order issued by Government, 52-JK (HE) 2021, registrars of Kashmir University, Jammu University, SMVDU Katra and IUST Awantipora and Principals of GCW MA Road, GDC Boys Baramulla, Anantnag and Udhampur and GGM Jammu form the committee to “coordinate the events for successful celebration of Iconic Week Festival in the UT of J&K, assigned to Higher Education Department.”
The order follows directions by the Commissioner of J&K General Administrative Department (GAD) on September 16 for celebrations of AzadikaAmritMahotsav (India @75). “The events will take place between 23 and 29 October, celebrated as Week of Iconic festivals in which these events/activities ...shall be organized across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.
The order has directed the heads of the universities and colleges to constitute institutional committees to ensure smooth conduct of the events planned. The order has also listed out events that need to be organized by the respective educational institutes.
University of Jammu, SMVDU Katra, GGM Science College Jammu and GDC Boys Udhampur have been ordered to conduct workshops on Dogri Literature, Seminar panel discussion on contribution of eminent literary personalities towards culture and heritage across various college and university venues on the second day of the Iconic Week. In addition, a literary festival will be organized at Patnitop on the sixth day of iconic week.
The University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, GDC Baramulla and GDC Anantnag have been directed to conduct workshops on the teachings of Sufi Saints “like Alamdar-e- Kashmir and Lal Ded at various universities and colleges on Day 2 of the Week. Later, on Day 5 of the week, Gulmarg will be the venue for Literary Festival.
Government College for Women will also organize workshops on teachings of Lal Ded and Almadar-e-Kashmir and also be a part of the Gulmarg Literary Festival. It will also host Sufi Mushaira on October 24.
All the officers in the committee have been directed to plan out further micro-events on the listed theme and communicate the programme schedule to the Higher Education department.
As per the earlier order by GAD department, the two Divisional Commissioners of the UT would coordinate with the concerned departments involved with the celebration of festivals in their respective divisions. It stated that the concerned departments shall make necessary arrangements with regard to celebration of festivals pertaining to their departments as per the event schedule. The departments shall also designate nodal officers for the Iconic festivals.
“Director, Tourism Kashmir/Jammu would act as departmental Nodal Officers in their respective divisions whereas the concerned Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authorities would act as Nodal Officers in their respective Development Authorities.”