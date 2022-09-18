J&K’s development journey will end decades-old discriminations, social inequities: LG Sinha

Shopian: On his visit to Shopian, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the ongoing development journey of J&K would end decades-old discriminations and social inequities and fulfill the dreams and aspirations of people that were left unattended.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Rs 6 crore worth auditorium block of Government Degree College (GDC) Shopian and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructural projects including roads and bridges, the LG said, “Last year, 2008 projects were completed in Shopian under the District Capex. This year, Rs 531 crore has been allocated to Shopian for development projects under District Capex and we have set a target of completing 1594 projects.”

He also laid the foundation stone for three bridges including the Badimarg Bridge (Narwani-Badimarg Road) costing Rs 2.89 crore, the bridge at Nildora (Nildora-Herman Road) at Rs 2.37 crore, and a bridge at Alam Ganj (Habdipora-Kadder Road) worth Rs 2.37 crore, addressing the long pending demands of the local populace.

“The completion of these bridges will bring a new dawn of development in these areas which have remained deprived due to the absence of better road connectivity,” the LG said.