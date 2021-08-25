JKSSB concludes CBT for over 1,200 posts in H&ME Deptt

As per an official handout issued by the board , the aforesaid examination was conducted in multiple batches from August 17 to 25 at 35 examination venues in Jammu, Srinagar, Baramulla and Budgam districts.

A total of 60,723 candidates were scheduled to appear in the CBT examination, out of which 43, 316 candidates accounting for 71% turnout appeared in the said examination.

Chairman JKSSB has lauded the efforts put in by various role partners for their cooperation in ensuring smooth and hassle-free conduct of the CBT. The concerned Deputy Commissioners and their team in the districts extended fullest possible cooperation to the JKSSB in the smooth and transparent conduct of this exercise.

Similarly, Jammu & Kashmir Police had made elaborate security arrangements at the venues for access control regulations, frisking etc.

"The JKSSB functionaries worked tirelessly for about 15 days to ensure smooth conduct of CBT despite varied challenges, " the official handout read.

A multi-layered structure for supervision was established with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination centre deployed by respective District Administrations, in addition to the Observer deputed by JKSSB.

The District Magistrates had issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the Examination Centres during the timing of said examination. Besides, SoPs with regard to COVID – 19 were also followed during the conduct of CBT.

"It is the constant endeavour of the JKSSB to conduct as many examinations in a transparent manner for early completion of recruitment process in regard to advertised posts under Accelerated Recruitment Programme. The JKSSB is also going to schedule next examination in the coming days, besides publishing selections of ongoing processes like PM Package, Class-IV etc, " the board said.