JKSSB convenes its 184th Board meeting

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in its 184th Board meeting approved the final selection list and allocation of districts in favour of eligible candidates for the 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj vide communication dated 15 May 2020 forwarded the requisitions for making recruitment to the 1889 posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) of 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the latest Reservation Rules issued vide SO 127 of 2020 dated 20 April 2020.