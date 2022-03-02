JKSSB makes elaborate arrangements for conduct of exam
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting OMR based objective type written examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance) on 6th of March, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 pm.
The JKSSB has setup 722 examination centres across 19 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said
Pertinently, the JKSSB advertised 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) vide advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020, under item No. 106. About 2 lakh candidates have applied for the aforesaid 972 posts and are scheduled to appear at 722 Examination Centres set up in all the Districts of UT of J&K (except Ramban).
The OMR examination test is being conducted with the active cooperation and support of respective District Administration including Police, Education, Health, Transport and other related departments. Private Schools & Colleges are also extending their full cooperation in conduct of the aforesaid examination.
The JKSSB is deploying a multi layered structure for supervision with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each Examination Centre, in addition to the Center Superintendent. 722 Magistrates, 722 Centre Observers and 722 Centre Superintendents and around 8000 Invigilators are being deployed for smooth conduct of the examination.
Besides Flying Squads, General Observers& Chief Inspectors are being nominated for effective supervision and monitoring of the examination.